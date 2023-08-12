South Actor Vishal Sets The Record Straight, Quashes Marriage Rumours With Lakshmi Menon

The realm of Tamil cinema has been buzzing with curiosity over the rumoured marriage of popular actor Vishal. Despite limited filmography in the Tamil film industry, Vishal has garnered a substantial fan following due to his involvement in social initiatives. Recent reports have speculated on his impending marriage, linking him to renowned actress Lakshmi Menon. Vishal himself has stepped forward to refute these speculations, setting the record straight.

The news of Vishal’s alleged marriage to actress Lakshmi Menon had circulated widely. In response, Vishal took to his Twitter account to provide clarification. He stated, “I usually refrain from addressing false information or speculations about me as I find such actions futile. However, there are ongoing speculations about a potential marriage between me and actress Lakshmi Menon, who is foremost a daughter before being known as an actress."

Vishal went on to assert that these rumours hold no truth. He emphasized that the news of his marriage to Lakshmi Menon is entirely baseless. He also indicated that he will officially announce his marriage when the time is right.

Vishal, currently 45 years old, had previously been engaged to Anisha. However, their relationship did not culminate in marriage and eventually came to an end before the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Vishal, a prominent figure in both Tollywood and Kollywood, has made a lasting impact on audiences through his versatile roles in mass entertainers and family-oriented films. His cinematic journey commenced with his debut film Chellamae in 2004. Since then, he has contributed nu