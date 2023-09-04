South Actress-Influencer Monisha Blessy Buys New Car, Celebrates With Her Family

South Indian influencer and comedian Monisha Blessy, known for her appearance on the popular Tamil show “Cooku With Comali," recently delighted her fans by announcing the purchase of a new car. Sharing her joy and gratitude, Monisha took to her official Instagram account to share the exciting news.

In a lively Instagram reel, Monisha and her family were seen celebrating the arrival of their new car. The post quickly gained attention, amassing a remarkable 1.5 million views and 198,000 likes on the platform. Expressing her heartfelt thanks, Monisha captioned the post with a message that conveyed her excitement and gratitude, stating, “Thanks to God!!! This still feels like a dream, because it’s a huge thing for a middle-class girl." She concluded the caption with a note of appreciation, saying, “Buying a new car was always a wish, finally it happened! With a grateful heart, thank you, God."

Fans showered her with congratulations in the comments, with one fan highlighting the special bond between fathers and daughters, saying, “Girls are always special for her dad, you prove it. Congratulations," while another wrote, “Wow, super happy for you @monisha.blessy, long way to go."

Monisha Blessy, a multi-talented personality, is known for her roles as an influencer, comedian, and actress. She rose to fame with her appearance on the fourth season of the popular comedy cooking show Cooku with Comali, aired on Vijay TV. Her comedic talent was further showcased on the YouTube channel Black Sheep. Monisha also participated in the reality TV show KPY (Kalakka Povathu Yaaru) Season 8, which aired on Star Vijay TV. Her acting skills were on display in the film Maaveeran, where she portrayed the role of Sivakarthikeyan’s sister. Born on February 3, 1996, in Kerala, Monisha Blessy continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talents.

Notably, in August, Monisha celebrated another significant achievement by securing the first rank in M.Sc. Electronic Media at the University of Madras.

She shared a reel from her convocation day on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to her family and acknowledging the support of her parents and the university staff. Her academic success added another feather to her cap, showcasing her determination and excellence in various facets of her life.