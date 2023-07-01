South Actress Malvika Sharma Exudes Beach Vibe In Black Bikini

Malvika Sharma, a model-turned-actress, has carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. Her debut film, Nela Ticket, an action-drama in which she starred alongside Ravi Teja, introduced her to the silver screen. Since then, she has captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and acting skills, earning a special place in the hearts of her fans. Each time she shares a stunning photo on her official Instagram account, it becomes an internet sensation. Recently, she posted a sensational picture that has gone viral.

In the photo, Malvika exudes beach vibes as she poses in a black bikini. Her hair is left open, adding to her alluring look. The picture captures her against the backdrop of a beach at sunset, radiating beauty and freshness.

The post, shared just a day ago, has already garnered over 175,927 likes. The comments section is filled with compliments like “beautiful" and “hot." With 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Malvika Sharma enjoys a significant fan base.

Malvika recently made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with the upcoming action-comedy film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Amrita Puri.

In addition to her Bollywood venture, Malvika has also appeared in the Tamil film “Red" in 2021 and the Telugu film “Coffee with Kadhal" in 2022.

Outside of her acting and modelling career, Malvika is also a qualified lawyer. She graduated from Rizvi Law College with a Bachelor of Laws degree, specializing in Criminology. Her journey into the world of modelling began during her college years when she made appearances in commercials for brands like Himalaya, Dettol, and Malabar in 2017.