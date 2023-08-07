CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » South Actress Renu Desai Moves Court Against Telangana Govt For Aqua Marine Park Project
1-MIN READ

South Actress Renu Desai Moves Court Against Telangana Govt For Aqua Marine Park Project

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:33 IST

Hyderabad, India

Renu Desai is making her comeback to Telugu movies with Ravi Teja’s upcoming pan-India venture titled Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Renu Desai is making her comeback to Telugu movies with Ravi Teja’s upcoming pan-India venture titled Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) called for bids to set up the Aqua Marine park inside the EcoHill Park at Kothwalguda at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Telugu actress-filmmaker Renu Desai has filed a petition against the Telangana government in the Telangana High Court against the state government’s recent infrastructure plan. The actress has filed a plea to stop the Telangana government from building the proposed Aqua Marine Park at Kothwalguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to her, the construction of this marine park will pose a threat to marine fauna and would damage the natural ecosystem. Along with Renu Desai, the Indian actress Sri Divya has also filed a petition about the same.

On May 12, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority ( HMDA) called for bids to set up the Aqua Marine park inside the EcoHill Park at Kothwalguda at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. It will follow the DBFOT( Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) mode for this project.

According to the HDMA’s proposal, the Aqua Marine Park will be India’s largest aquarium which will cover around the area of 2,50,000 sq. feet at Kothwalguda eco-park. It is expected to accommodate 2,500 people inside its premises. A lot of environmentalists have opposed this idea. The petitioner underlines the excessive amount of water used for the aquarium and tunnel tank. Actress Sri Divya has also tried to create awareness about the repercussions of this project on fellow citizens of the state through a tweet.

Now along with different environmentalists, two Telugu actresses and filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka have also joined the fray of standing against the proposed project. The Telangana HC has asked the HDMA to give a reply to the petition as soon as possible.

The actress and filmmaker, Renu Desai is making her comeback to Telugu movies with Ravi Teja’s upcoming pan-India venture titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is written and directed by Vamsee. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon will be marking her debut with this film.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. Renu Desai
  3. news18-discover
first published:August 07, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 17:33 IST