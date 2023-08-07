South Actress Renu Desai Moves Court Against Telangana Govt For Aqua Marine Park Project

Telugu actress-filmmaker Renu Desai has filed a petition against the Telangana government in the Telangana High Court against the state government’s recent infrastructure plan. The actress has filed a plea to stop the Telangana government from building the proposed Aqua Marine Park at Kothwalguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to her, the construction of this marine park will pose a threat to marine fauna and would damage the natural ecosystem. Along with Renu Desai, the Indian actress Sri Divya has also filed a petition about the same.

On May 12, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority ( HMDA) called for bids to set up the Aqua Marine park inside the EcoHill Park at Kothwalguda at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. It will follow the DBFOT( Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) mode for this project.

According to the HDMA’s proposal, the Aqua Marine Park will be India’s largest aquarium which will cover around the area of 2,50,000 sq. feet at Kothwalguda eco-park. It is expected to accommodate 2,500 people inside its premises. A lot of environmentalists have opposed this idea. The petitioner underlines the excessive amount of water used for the aquarium and tunnel tank. Actress Sri Divya has also tried to create awareness about the repercussions of this project on fellow citizens of the state through a tweet.

Hyderabadis, as we eagerly await water tankers under the scorching sun, another pressing challenge arises. The proposed Aqua Marine Park and Aviary by the HMDA in HYD have far-reaching negative impacts on us, our oceans, and the planet. Take the initiative to educate yourselves. pic.twitter.com/cGGu0wJG7Y— Sri Divya (@SDsridivya) June 17, 2023

Now along with different environmentalists, two Telugu actresses and filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka have also joined the fray of standing against the proposed project. The Telangana HC has asked the HDMA to give a reply to the petition as soon as possible.

The actress and filmmaker, Renu Desai is making her comeback to Telugu movies with Ravi Teja’s upcoming pan-India venture titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie is written and directed by Vamsee. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon will be marking her debut with this film.