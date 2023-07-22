South Actress Sangeetha Pays Tribute To Her Late Co-star Mayoori

In the world of Indian entertainment, the loss of stars to suicide has been an unfortunate and recurring theme. Among these heartbreaking incidents, the shocking demise of prominent South actress Mayoori in 2005 left the industry in utter disbelief. On June 16, 2005, Mayoori was found hanging, accompanied by a devastating suicide note in which she expressed her feelings of hopelessness. While her untimely departure has been shrouded in speculation, some suggest that her tumultuous love life and discontent with the industry might have played a role in her decision to end her life.

Mayoori had stepped into the limelight with Panthiyarajan’s movie Kumbakonam Gopalu and went on to take on small roles in films like Whistle, Manmadhan, Aye, and Kana Kanden. She also made notable appearances in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu films.

Mayoori’s close friend and co-star, Sangeetha, shared her thoughts about the circumstances that led to the actress’s tragic demise. In an interview with Kerala Kaumudi Weekly, Sangeetha reminisced about working with Mayoori in the 1998 film Summer In Bethlehem, where they starred alongside celebrated actors Mohanlal and Jayaram.

According to Sangeetha, Mayoori had a childlike demeanour and relied heavily on others for support and guidance. On the sets of Summer In Bethlehem, the two actresses were inseparable, and Mayoori constantly sought advice and assistance. Even the simplest tasks, like tying her hair or making decisions, left her in doubt. Sangeetha candidly shared her memories of Mayoori being always accompanied by her toys after a day of shooting.

Revealing the delicate state of Mayoori’s mental health, Sangeetha mentioned that she seemed emotionally fragile and struggled to balance her personal and professional life. Sangeetha, however, never anticipated that Mayoori would take such a drastic step.

Amidst the tragedy, there is news of a sequel to the blockbuster hit Summer In Bethlehem. Producer Siyad Koker confirmed that they are currently working on the sequel, and the original film’s star, Manju Warrier, will be a part of the cast. Discussions with filmmaker Sibi Malayil are underway for the project, as disclosed during the audio launch event of the movie Meri Awaz Suno, starring Manju Warrier and Jayasurya.