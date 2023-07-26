South Actress Sara Arjun To Star As Female Lead in LA Vijay's Upcoming Film

Sara Arjun is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry, having made her debut as a child star in the film Deiva Thirumagal. Directed by Vijay, the movie featured acclaimed actors like Vikram, Anushka, Amala Paul, Santhanam, and more. In the film, Sara portrayed the role of Vikram’s daughter. Since then, she has appeared in films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu.

After a significant hiatus from her earlier films, Sara Arjun made a grand comeback in the multi-starrer film Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. In this epic venture, Sara delivered an astounding performance in the role of the young Nandini, a character portrayed by Aishwarya Rai in her adulthood.

Ponniyin Selvan proved to be the turning point in Sara’s career. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie showcased Sara in the grown-up role of Nandini. Her portrayal of Nandini not only showcased her acting prowess but also established her as a promising talent in the world of cinema.

During a recent interview, director Vijay shared his thoughts on casting child stars in films, particularly praising Sara. He mentioned that it is effortless to work with child artists as they possess sharp minds and a natural understanding of instructions. He went on to specifically highlight Sara’s exceptional ability to grasp directions quickly.

The actress is now all set to make a significant impact on the big screens yet again. Vijay expressed his confidence in Sara’s acting abilities. The news of Sara’s transition from a child artist to a leading lady has left her fans and followers curious.

Apart from Deiva Thirumagal, Sara Arjun is best known for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, and Chithirayil Nilachoru. She has also starred in films like Jazbaa, Dagudumootha Dandakor, Annmariya Kalippilanu, The Song of Scorpions, and Vizhithiru. The actress was last seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films that include Paath: The Lesson and Quotation Gang.