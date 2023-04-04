South Films Have Over-The-Top Action But That’s Not Wrong: Rahul Dev

Actor Rahul Dev recently dominated the headlines for his supporting role as SP Ashok Tanwar in the murder mystery thriller film Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. In a recent promotional interview for the film with News 18, Rahul was asked about his acting stints in regional cinema. He said that the films down South are performing well, but there are over-the-top action sequences that do not happen in real life. Rahul said he comes from an educated background and thus, he has to leave his brains at home while doing these films. According to Rahul, in real life when two people fight, they don’t take off their shirts and show their bodies as shown in South Indian cinema.

Rahul adds that there’s nothing wrong with such a scene, from the commercial angle, and many people like watching it. He also said that we should not decide what is wrong and right because creativity can be expressed in different ways.

He added that despite the South Indian films following the template of the 70s and 80s, they are a hit among the audience. It is because the narration captivates the audience. Rahul hoped that he’d get to play key roles in South films, where the narration of the story can intrigue the audience.

Rahul has carved a niche for himself in Punjabi cinema as well. He will play a supporting role in the upcoming Punjabi film Warning 2, directed by Amar Hundal. Featuring Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin and Prince Kanwaljit in important roles, Warning 2 is all set to release on November 24.

Rahul’s followers would surely have high hopes for this film because Warning’s prequel was a massive hit. A glimpse of Warning 2 was unveiled on Instagram by Gippy, which shows the number ‘2’, created by bullets. A ‘warning sign’ board also appears on top of this number. Social media users loved this glimpse, with many also appreciating the background music.

Warning 2 is produced by Humble Motion Pictures.

