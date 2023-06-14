South Korean Actor Song Joong-ki Welcomes Baby Boy With Second Wife Katy in Rome

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has welcomed his first baby, a boy, with wife Katy Louise Saunders. The actor confirmed the news on his fancafe after the news of his baby’s arrival was leaked. Song Joong-ki confirmed that he and Katy welcomed the baby in Italy, his wife’s hometown and that the mother and thier child are healthy.

As translated by fanclubs, Song Joong-ki wrote, “Hi, this is Joong-ki. I wonder how everyone is doing? As you all know, I finished filming the movie ‘My Name is Loh Ki Wan’ in Hungary. I was honoured to go to Cannes with the movie Hwaran (Hopeless). I’m still so happy that every moment of the festival feels like a dream. I wanted to tell you one more dream, it’s a news, so I came to say hello."

“I’m in Italy now. I finally have my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. The baby and the mother, they are very healthy and I am taking care of my family with a grateful heart. My biggest dream was to have a happy family. It is the most precious gift for us as a couple. Thanks to your support, this great day has come to our life. Thank you," Song Joong-ki added. He went to thank his fans.

As the message is already leaked to the media, I'm sharing translations of #SongJoongKi's message in his fancafe about his baby boy's birth https://t.co/eKsWRezaU9 pic.twitter.com/VuyzJCshSY— Song JoongKi 송중기 Fan Only (@sjkwings1985) June 14, 2023

A photo is also doing the rounds claiming that it is of Song Joong-ki and his son. However, News18 cannot confirm the authencity of the photo at the time of reporting.

Song Joong-ki surprised fans in January by announcing his wedding to Katy and revealing that they are expecting their first baby together. “We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us,” he said at the time.

Congratulations, Song Joong-ki!