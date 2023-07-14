South Producer Dil Raju Inaugurates Kuchipudi Palav Stall At TANA 2023

The city of Philadelphia is buzzing with excitement as Telugu natives from all around have gathered to attend the highly anticipated TANA 2023 event. This year’s convention has drawn a remarkable number of attendees, including renowned celebrities such as Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Nikhil Siddhartha, Dil Raju, and Anasuya. Telugu Association of North America, commonly called TANA, was established in 1977 during a convention of Telugu from across North America and holds the distinction of being the oldest and largest Indo-American organization in the region. It officially became a not-for-profit organization in 1978.

Among the various stalls at the convention, the Kuchipudi Palav stall has captured significant attention. The stall, jointly launched by popular producer Dil Raju and Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, is generating immense interest. Dil Raju wholeheartedly congratulated filmmaker and chef Kuchipudi Venkat for his commendable efforts in introducing Telugu delicacies worldwide. Kuchipudi Venkat’s years of dedication and research, under the guidance of Indian entrepreneur Raju Mandapati, have resulted in the rising popularity of Kuchipudi Palav in America. Kuchipudi Venkat has also directed several films, including notable ones like John Apparao 40+ and Modati Cinema.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju, a renowned producer known for funding numerous box office blockbusters, is currently engrossed in his latest venture, Game Changer. Directed by Shankar and featuring Ram Charan, this film has garnered significant attention. Dil Raju also faced some criticism from fans for appointing director Sailesh Kolanu of the HIT franchise to helm certain scenes in Game Changer. Shankar, who has been directing this movie all this while was not being able to commit fully to this project due to date clashes and other commitments.

Earlier this year, Dil Raju’s group emerged victorious in the elections for the Telugu Film Producers Council. Presently, he is preparing for the elections for the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, where he will face off against C Kalyan. C Kalyan believes that if Dil Raju wins the election, the active producers will dominate industry organizations. He plans to campaign against Dil Raju, highlighting the lack of constructive changes implemented by his panel following the board elections.