South Star Ajith Kumar's Wife Shares Glimpses of His Thrilling Bike Adventure Abroad

Ajith Kumar, the renowned star of the Tamil film industry, is hailed as a super-talented actor. The actor’s unique lifestyle and different choices to explore life have always grabbed the eyeballs of many. Despite being a part of the entertainment industry, the actor somehow manages to keep a distance from the limelight and rather, indulges himself in what he is passionate about. Following his passion, the actor is currently on a bike tour across India and international destinations. Before starting the work for his next film, the actor took a break and went on a bike trip to Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Recently, Ajith Kumar’s wife and former actress Shalini shared two pictures from his thrilling bike journey during a trip to Denmark, Norway, and Germany. Sharing the first picture, she wrote, “Germany. Denmark. Norway…Way to go.” In the picture, he can be seen happily posing with his stunning bike. He is wearing a rider jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

Well, the proud wife couldn’t stop herself from sharing another photo of her husband. The picture displayed Ajith wearing his helmet. She captioned the post with a handful of heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

For those unversed, Ajith Kumar aspired to make his career in racing. The actor is among very few Indians to participate in a race in an International arena. He is also the only Indian actor to compete in Formula Championships and competed in various international races in Germany and Malaysia. He also participated in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship.

After making a debut with Amaravathi (1993), Ajith broke his spinal cord in a car racing accident. As a result, he was bedridden for a year. Despite this, he didn’t stop pursuing his career and today has become the ‘Thala’ of the Tamil film industry. As he continued touching heights of success through his acting career, his passion for racing and bike tours remained the same.

Owing to his passion, earlier in May 2023, the actor announced a new venture into a motorcycle touring company. In an official press release, the actor confirmed that he is launching a touring company called AK Moto Ride for passionate bike riders across India. The statement read, “I am now pleased to share that I will be channelling my passion for motorcycles and outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride.”

As of now, the actor has already travelled across India on the first leg of the tour and is currently on a tour. He is likely to resume riding through Australia and New Zealand as part of the world tour in September.