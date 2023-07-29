South Star Pawan Kalyan Pays Visit To Singer Gaddar In Hospital

Renowned South Indian singer Gaddar is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where he has been receiving medical care for three days. On Friday, July 28, Pawan Kalyan, south superstar and the president of the Janasena party, paid a visit to Gaddar at the hospital. During their meeting, which lasted for approximately half an hour, the two leaders engaged in discussions about the political landscape of Telugu states.

Gaddar expressed his views on the importance of generational administration in the nation, emphasising that around 60% of the country’s population comprises young people who require energetic and talented leaders. He expressed his wish for the Janasena Party to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Interestingly, Gaddar himself has plans to step into politics. He announced the formation of a new political entity called the Gaddar Praja Party. The party’s flag is said to consist of three vibrant colours - red, blue, and green - with the impression of a fist in the centre.

Gaddar’s opinions and statements have been a subject of debate for a while. In the 2018 elections, there were expectations that he would contest for a particular seat, but it did not materialize. Similarly, there were speculations that he might join Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi with his family, but that also did not come to fruition. However, Gaddar has now disclosed his intention to run for office again in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting between Gaddar and Pawan Kalyan at the hospital was filled with anticipation and warmth. The two leaders greeted each other warmly and discussed a wide range of important topics. Pawan took the opportunity to advise Gaddar to prioritize his health and well-being during his recovery. Pictures of their meeting have been circulating on social media, capturing the camaraderie between the two influential figures.