South Star Suriya Celebrates 20 Years Of Kaakha Kaakha With Unseen BTS Pictures

On Tuesday, August 1, the iconic Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha completed 20 years, marking a significant milestone in the career of its lead actor, Suriya. The movie not only became the actor’s first commercial hit but also paved the way for his journey to stardom in the film industry. To commemorate this special occasion, fans and cinephiles took to social media to share their favourite moments from the film, celebrating Suriya’s glorious two-decade journey in the industry.

In sync with the trend, Suriya himself joined the celebrations by sharing a set of unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of Kaakha Kaakha on his Twitter handle. The photographs showcase a young Suriya in 2003, cherishing moments with director Gautam Vasudev Menon, his now-wife Jyothika, and other crew members. Notably, one of the snapshots captures the iconic lakeside cabin in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, where the film’s opening scene was filmed.

Suriya expressed his heartfelt emotions in the tweet, acknowledging the film’s significance in his life. He wrote, “A film that gave me my All! Anbuchelvan will always be close to my heart. Wishes to all the ‘ilamkandrus’ of Kaakha Kaakha, the technicians, Jo, who first spoke to me about the film, and my co-actors, and Gautam Vasudev Menon, thank you… So many good memories…!"

Kaakha Kaakha is a cop-drama written and directed by Gautham Menon, marking his second film after the romantic musical Minnale. The movie featured Suriya and Jyotika in the lead roles, with Jeevan essaying the antagonist’s character. The collaboration between Suriya and Gautham Menon proved to be a massive success, and the duo later joined forces for the blockbuster Vaaranam Aayiram. The film was also officially remade in Hindi in 2011 titled Force. The film featured John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza in the lead with Vidyut Jammwal in the negative role.

Speaking of Suriya’s upcoming projects, he is all set to enthral audiences with the fantasy adventure film Kanguva, where he will be seen alongside the talented actress Disha Patani. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film promises to showcase Suriya in a dual role, and he is currently undergoing a remarkable physical transformation for the characters. Notably, Kanguva is set to be released pan-India in 10 languages, adding to the excitement of fans across the nation.

In addition to Kanguva, Suriya has other exciting ventures lined up. He will be working with Sudha Kongara in Suriya43, a project that has generated immense anticipation among fans. Furthermore, he has a collaboration with the acclaimed director Vetrimaaran in the pipeline, hinting at the actor’s versatility and commitment to delivering powerful performances.