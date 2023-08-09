Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Now Streaming On These OTT Platforms

There’s good news for Marvel fans. For those who have missed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theatres, your wait for the film’s OTT release finally ends. The animated film is streaming on OTT platforms from Tuesday, August 8. It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K and Kemp Powers. In the film, Mike won’t be just back with Gwen and Peter but also will be introduced to a whole new group of Spider-people. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of this year. It is now available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. Amazon Prime shared the news on social media and wrote, “Ready for a web-slinging, action-packed spectacle like never before? Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Prime Video Store, rent now!”

ready for a web-slinging, action-packed spectacle like never before? 🕷️🌌Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now! pic.twitter.com/I2ndO8GHHE — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 8, 2023

The Apple TV is the one that is offering the high-end Ultra HD version of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse at the cost of Rs 490. The SD version of the film is available at the rate of Rs 390 and both versions are available with subtitles in various languages. On YouTube Movies, the film is available for Rs 590 in SD and Rs 820 in HD.

The film opened with rave reviews from critics. News18’s review of the film read: “Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse’s most powerful tool is the visuals. The film elevates the game by several notches, telling not one but multiple tales in one frame using graphic shapes, bold colours, strong composition and simplified design. People who have read comic books and played Spider-Man games will fall in love with this movie."

Speaking of the box office collection of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film reportedly closed the ticket counter with $190 million domestically and $384 million worldwide. The film in India closed the collection with Rs 53.2 crore.

This film is a sequel to the Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.