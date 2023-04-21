CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spider-Man Movies Finally Unite on Disney Plus

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 05:55 IST

Since Sony Pictures owns the film rights to Spider-Man, the movies have so far been available on different streaming services. (Image: Disney Plus/Twitter)

Starting April 21st, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be streaming on the platform

Disney announced on Thursday that a total of five Spider-Man movies, including the full Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, will soon be available on Disney Plus.

Starting April 21st, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be streaming on the platform.

Additionally, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Spider-Man-adjacent movie Venom will be available from May 12th.

This is exciting news for fans of the web-slinging superhero, as previously, these movies were scattered across different streaming services due to Sony Pictures owning the film rights to Spider-Man, The Verge reported.

This made it inconvenient for viewers who had to subscribe to multiple services to watch all the Marvel movies.

However, there are still a few Spider-Man movies missing from the list, such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Nonetheless, it’s possible that they might be added to Disney Plus in the future, thanks to a deal between Sony and Disney that was signed almost a year ago.

