Squid Game 2: Filming of New Season Reportedly Begins With T.O.P Despite Controversy

The South Korean survival thriller drama Squid Game proved to be a blockbuster hit for Netflix as it enjoyed global popularity. Even after the show ended, it continued to win several awards and receive recognition. After the second season was announced, the excitement skyrocketted. However, fans weren’t happy when the cast of the second season of the series was announced. They were quick to express displeasure over the former Big Bang member T.O.P joining the show.

In 2017, Choi Seung Hyun (T.O.P) was found guilty of consuming illegal marijuana and received a two-year probation sentence. In 2019, he announced that he had no intention of joining the entertainment industry again. However, in April 2022 he became part of Big Bang’s digital single ‘Still Life’ following which he left YG Entertainment. Recently, T.O.P hit the headlines again when he revealed through an SNS that he is no longer part of the Big Bang.

All of these controversies have caused fans to be concerned about the image of the show, and as per reports, they have criticised the director for going through with the casting. Many have refused to watch the show as well.

According to Koreaboo, the filming has begun amidst the casting controversy. Filming sessions were conducted in Seoul and Incheon earlier this week, and actor Lee Jung Jae has already finished recording in secrecy. Even T.O.P has joined the filming as per schedule. He is supposed to play the role of a retired idol entering the competition, and his character will have an important role in the series. That said, there has been no response or statement from the director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, or Netflix regarding the controversial matter.

Squid Game was released in 2021 on Netflix and garnered a global fan base. The show revolves around participants joining a competition where they have to play deadly children’s games to win the mega prize of 45.6 billion Won.