Squid Game 2 To Cast Unlocked Star Im Si-wan? Here's The Truth

The breakout success of the Netflix original series Squid Game was nothing short of phenomenal. It has left fans eagerly awaiting news about its highly anticipated second season. Fans are counting down the days until it returns to Netflix and are always on the lookout for updates. Now, there have been rumours swirling around about South Korean actor Im Si-wan’s involvement in Squid Game 2. Soompi reported that on June 15, entertainment news outlet STARNEWS shared that Im Si-wan will be taking on a lead role. Im Si-wan is widely recognised for his talent and versatility as an actor. He has been featured in several popular Korean dramas like Run on and movies like Unlocked.

However, in response to the report, a source from Netflix Korea remained tight-lipped and stated, “We ask for your understanding that we cannot currently confirm regarding the casting for Squid Game Season 2." Similarly, a representative from Im Si-wan’s agency, PLUM A&C, stated, “It is information we cannot confirm. We ask for your understanding."

Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of Im Si-wan joining the cast of Squid Game. The first season captivated audiences worldwide with its intense storyline and gripping performances, making it one of the most-watched Korean dramas on Netflix.

In addition to the Im Si-wan rumours, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of other beloved cast members. Squid Game director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong Hyuk previously confirmed that Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun will reprise their roles as Gi Hun and the Front Man in Season 2. Furthermore, there are hints that Gong Yoo, known for his memorable role as “the man in the suit with ddakji," may also make a return appearance.

Soompi also reported a production cost of 100 billion won (Rs 641 Crore), Squid Game 2 is set to deliver another thrilling and suspenseful experience for fans. Filming is expected to commence in the summer, with the aim of releasing the highly anticipated second season in 2024.

As fans eagerly await official announcements and casting confirmations, the hype surrounding Squid Game 2 continues to build. The success of the first season has set high expectations for the upcoming installment, and viewers are eager to dive back into the thrilling world of the deadly games.