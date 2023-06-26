Squid Game 2 To Have Kim Si Eun As Main Female Lead? Netflix Responds

Ever since Netflix confirmed Squid Game’s return for season 2, fans of Korean dramas have been waiting for all the latest developments. They have been all too eager to know who is going to be the new cast and whether some of the older castmates will return. Now, actress Kim Si Eun is rumoured to be the potential new female lead in Squid Game 2, OSEN reported. According to reports, Kim Si Eun has been cast in the highly anticipated sequel to the global hit Netflix series. However, Netflix has responded to the report, stating that it is difficult to confirm the casting at this time. Soompi reported that their statement read, “It is difficult to confirm.”

If the Next Sohee star is indeed cast as the female lead, she will follow in the footsteps of Squid Game season 1 famed Jung HoYeon. Playing the role of Player 067 or Kang Sae-byeok, HoYeon achieved global fame. Fans loved the complex character HoYeon brought to their screens with her acclaimed acting debut.

With Squid Game 2 gearing up for production, the news of Kim Si Eun’s possible involvement adds to the anticipation surrounding the series. The show has already confirmed the return of Season 1 cast members Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung Hun as Front Man, Wi Ha Joon as Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo. They have also shared the news of new additions such as Yim Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun. Check out the announcement right here:

If the rumours are true, Kim Si Eun will join an impressive ensemble that includes Jo Yu Ri and Park Gyu Young as well. Needless to say, this has further heightened the anticipation for the upcoming drama. The success of the first season has set high expectations. Viewers are eager to see what thrilling and suspenseful challenges await them in the highly anticipated sequel.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television that revolves around a secret contest. It includes 456 players all of whom are debt-ridden. The players are to risk their lives playing a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (Rs 286 crore). The series is created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix.