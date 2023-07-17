Squid Game Fame Gong Yoo To Romance Seo Hyun-jin In Netflix Series The Trunk

South Korean actor Gong Yoo is finally making his comeback to the romantic drama world and the news has left his fans utterly rejoiced. On Monday, July 17, streaming giant Netflix announced the Squid Game fame will be the love interest of actress Seo Hyun-jin

in the upcoming project. Titled The Trunk, the K-drama will be directed by Kim Gyu-tae of Our Blues fame, while Park Eun-young of Hwarang has been hired as the scriptwriter. Touted to be a romantic story, the K-drama takes inspiration from a novel of the same name. With contract-based marriages revolving as the center of the theme, the plot is about a matchmaking organization.

Gong Yoo takes on the character of music producer Han Jeong Won, who after suffering a failed marriage, lands a contract-based wedding with Seon Hyun-jin’s Noh In Ji. The female protagonist is the deputy of the matrimonial organization and willingly stays single to develop her career. But everything begins to fall apart when a mysterious trunk found in a lake wreaks havoc in their lives unveiling hidden secrets of the past. Notably, this K-drama marks the maiden collaboration of Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin, who work for the same management agency SOOP.

While making the official announcement, Netflix revealed the lead characters join hands as a couple on a one-year spouse contract. “The plot unfolds when a mysterious trunk washes ashore on a lake, uncovering the secrets behind a covert marriage service," read the synopsis of the story shared by Netflix. Check out the official announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)

As soon as the update surfaced online, it garnered massive traction leaving fans to hail the lead stars as “The SOOP couple." There were also many who were utterly excited to learn about Gong Yoo’s re-entry into the drama world. A fan commented, “Gong Yoo has been sorely missed in the drama world and I for one am already deeply invested in this show no matter what." Another joined, “Gong Yoo doing romance? Yes, finally." One more said, “OMG I’m not ready for this." Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Oh my pairing listing came true."

Notably, Gong Yoo’s last K-drama remains to be 2016-released Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. But he has made appearances in web shows including Squid Game and The Silent Sea. Meanwhile, Seo Hyun-jin is popular for her work in K-dramas like Why Her and Dr. Romantic.