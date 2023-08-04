Squid Game Star Lee Byung-Hun and Lee Min-Jung Expecting Second Child, Agency Confirms

Squid Game actor Lee Byung-Hun and his actress wife Lee Min-Jung are expecting their second child together. Latter’s agency MSteam Entertainment confirmed the same on Friday and said, “It is true that Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child."

The agency also mentioned that both actors are excited about becoming parents once again. “Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are happy about this as both of them were wishing [for a second child]” the statement added.

Lee Byung-Hun and Lee Min-Jung tied the knot in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2015.

Lee Byung-Hun became a popular name after he featured in the 2021 superhit show Squid Game. Released on Netflix, the show revolves around participants joining a competition where they have to play deadly children’s games to win the mega prize of 45.6 billion Won. However, if they lose, they are dead. Squid Game garnered a global fan base.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the show’s second season has also begun. Last month, Koreaboo reported that the filming has begun amidst the casting controversy. Filming sessions were conducted in Seoul and Incheon earlier in July, and actor Lee Jung Jae has already finished recording in secrecy. Even T.O.P has joined the filming as per schedule. He is supposed to play the role of a retired idol entering the competition, and his character will have an important role in the series.

In a recent interview, Lee Byung-hun revealed how the Squid Game director had once told him that the show was never planned considering it will also have a second season. “After wrapping up Squid Game, we went out for dinner. Over dinner, I asked him (Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director) what it was like for him to make a series. He was like, ‘I’ve lost six teeth due to stress. I’m never doing a television show again’. But it was the show’s global success that got him to make a sequel,” Lee said as quoted by India Today.