Sravani Samanthapudi, AKA Bangkok Pilla, Confirms She Is Not Participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

The seventh season of the Bigg Boss Telugu is going to start soon and many names are floating around as the potential contestants. With the show successfully completing six seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu has become a platform that provides participants with name and fame. The upcoming season has created a buzz among fans, and speculations about the potential celebrity contestants are rife on social media.

According to reports, this season will not only feature celebrities but also provide an opportunity for common people to participate. The show’s makers are currently in the process of finalising the list of contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house. They are in talks with individuals who have achieved celebrity status in cinema, television, and social media.

YouTuber Sravani Samanthapudi, also known as Bangkok Pilla, could be a potential contestant, according to reports. Sravani, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, gained fame through her vlogs and travel videos showcasing her experiences in Bangkok and various other locations. Her recent visit to India sparked rumours of her potential participation in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. Fans flooded her YouTube channel with comments questioning her about the show.

In response, Sravani released a video on her channel featuring her family members. In the video, she sought their opinions on whether she should participate in Bigg Boss. After much discussion, she announced her decision not to join the show, citing her responsibilities as a mother and her inability to be away from her children for an extended period. However, she assured her followers that she would provide updates if there are any changes to her decision.

Sravani continues to run her YouTube channel, Bangkok Pilla, where she shares vlogs and videos showcasing various shops, temples, and tourist attractions. Her content has garnered a significant following.