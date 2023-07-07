Sree Gokulam Movies Bags Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo's Distribution Rights In Kerala

Leo is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year which is currently under the production stage. Expectation from director Lokesh Kanagaraj is quite high after his last film, Vikram’s huge success. Thalapathy Vijay, who is headlining Leo with Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan, has a strong fan following in Kerala. After a long bidding war among the distributors in Kerala for the theatrical rights of the film, Sree Gokulam Movies have acquired the distribution rights.

Sree Gokulam Movies shared a video on Twitter featuring Gokulam Gopalan who can be seen elated while sharing the news. The video has glimpses from the teaser of Leo. The video concluded with the text which reads, “Sri Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies will proudly present Leo in Kerala." The accompanying tweet states, “Happy to announce that Gokulam Movies will bring Seven Screen Studio’s prestigious film, Thalapathy Vijay’s LEO to Kerala theatres."

According to an earlier report, fierce bidding took place among five distributors in the state. The reports also said that Gokulam Gopalan had offered an astounding Minimum Guarantee (MG) for the Kerala rights of Leo for over Rs 15 crore. If the sum of the amount is true then Gokulan Gopalan not also got the distribution rights but also made a record for the biggest royalty sum ever paid for another language film in the state.

Currently, the shooting of Leo is at a brisk pace. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has often openly talked about his desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj, has reportedly joined the star cast for a prominent role. It is also believed that the Dev D director has also started shooting his part in Leo. Apart from the lead actors in the film, Leo also features Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in significant roles.

Leo is still under speculation whether it is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which currently has Kaithi and Vikram. The team has already announced that the film is set to hit the cinemas on October 19.