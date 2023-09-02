Sree Vishnu-starrer Samajavaragamana Closes Theatrical Run With Impressive Box Office Collection

Samajavaragamana is a Telugu film, directed by Ram Abbaraju and starring Reba Monica John, Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The film had its theatrical release on June 29, 2023. After a huge success at the box office, it was released on the OTT platform Aha on July 27. The lead actor of the film Sree Vishnu proved his mettle as an actor with Samajavaragamana.

Samajavaragamana collected around Rs 30.1 crore on its first day of release. As per reports, the film collected almost Rs 1 crore at the US box office. This is Sree Vishnu’s first film to earn more than 1 crore in the US. On its first day, the film earned approximately Rs 1.35 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and approximately Rs 2.15 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, the film earned Rs 1.10 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and approximately Rs 1.35 worldwide. The film has earned a total of Rs 12.15 crore in Telugu states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and it earned Rs 23.1 crore in shares.

In total, Samajavaragamana has reportedly closed at Rs 16.9 crore at the box office worldwide and Rs 34.5 crore in shares.

Prominent actors like Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Naga Chaitanya showered their love and wishes for the film on their social media handles. They stated that the film is a complete family entertainer and a laughing riot.

Samajavaragamana is a small-budget film. The story revolves around a struggling student, who finds it difficult to pass his examination. He also has a twisted love story. It shows how he passed the examination by overcoming various challenges.

The film also starred Sudarshan, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Devi Prasad, Koushik Mahata, Srikanth Iyengar, Keshav Deepak and Priya. The cinematography of the film is done by Raam Reddy, the editing by Chota K. Prasad and the music is given by Gopi Sundar.

Sree Vishnu will be next seen in his upcoming film Swag.