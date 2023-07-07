Sree Vishnu's Samajavaragamana Gains Momentum, Earns Rs 30.1 Crore Worldwide

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu has found success with his latest release, Samajavaragamana, which hit cinemas on June 29. After a series of unsuccessful films, Sree Vishnu needed a hit, and Samajavaragamana delivered just that. The film has been garnering a positive response at the box office, and its collections are performing well. In just seven days, the film has crossed the impressive milestone of earning over Rs 30.1 crore globally.

Sree Vishnu took to Twitter to share the news of the film’s success, posting a poster declaring it a “fantastic blockbuster." He expressed his gratitude to the audience for their love and support, stating that it means the world to him. The film’s positive reviews from both critics and the audience have contributed to its success. Additionally, word-of-mouth promotion from celebrities such as Ravi Teja and Allu Arjun, who have watched and praised the film, has helped attract audiences to theatres.

Allu Arjun, who watched Samajavaragamana, praised it as a proper Telugu family entertainer. He congratulated the film’s team, particularly director Ram Abbaraju and lead actor Sree Vishnu, for their exceptional work. Allu Arjun commended the supporting cast, including Naresh VK, Vennela Kishore, and Reba Monica John, for their contributions. He also expressed his respect for the technicians and producers involved in the project.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, Samajavaragamana features Reba Monica John as the female lead. The film also stars Naresh, Raghubabu, Rajeev Kanakala, Srikanth Iyengar, Devi Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in significant roles. The music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar.

Samajavaragamana continues to attract audiences and maintain a stronghold at the box office. Its performance in the coming days will determine its further success and box office revenue.