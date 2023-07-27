Sreeleela Looks Stunning In This Floral Off-shoulder Outfit

Actress Sreeleela has gained significant popularity in both the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She is set to star alongside top actors like Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Pothineni and Vijay Deverakonda in much-awaited films such as Aadikeshava, Skanda, VD12 and more. Her recent photoshoot pictures went viral and left us completely impressed.

The talented actress Sreeleela, known for her role in Pelli SandaD, looked stunning in an off-white outfit. The ensemble included an off-shoulder bandeau-style crop top that accentuated her floral design and loose hair. She came up with a different caption," Get lost in your next adventure." Check out the post here:

A few weeks back, Sreeleela caught everyone’s attention with her elegant and classy avatar in a series of pictures. She donned a sleeveless black slit dress paired with a large straw hat, a small black purse and high heels. The actress opted for a bold makeup look with dark lips, arched eyebrows, contoured cheeks and matte makeup. Her hair was left open for a natural and chic look. The pictures were taken on a road backdrop, and she decided to go with a black-and-white theme, adding a timeless touch to her stunning appearance.

In 2019, Sreeleela made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss, which earned her a prestigious SIIMA Award. She later ventured into Telugu cinema with the romantic comedy Pelli SandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki, in 2021. The film boasted a talented ensemble cast including Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad.

Sreeleela is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming web series, Arjun Leela, scheduled for release on the Aha app in December 2023. Directed by Trivikram, known for the film Guntur Kaaram, this project marks Allu Arjun’s debut in the OTT space. Additionally, reports are suggesting that she will be starring opposite Nithiin in Venky Kudumula’s film, stepping in after Rashmika Mandanna’s apparent exit from the project.