Sreeleela Makes A Million Hearts Skip A Beat With Her Ethereal White Ensemble

Actress Sreeleela, who is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari, recently surprised her fans with her glamorous look. She has dropped some pictures in a traditional avatar, which has taken the internet by storm. In the photos, Sreeleela is seen wearing a white pleated draped saree. She teamed it with a matching embellished full-sleeve blouse with a v-neckline and waist belt. Sreeleela went with nude lips, withdrawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and matte makeup. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and left a few locks open. She rounded off her whole look with a statement choker necklace and earrings, which added glam to her outfit. Sreeleela was looking gorgeous, as always. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Heaven’s touch," in the caption.

The photos went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “The sparkle in your eyes is so bright, the sun and stars must be jealous." Another one said, “Beautiful as always." “Pretty girl," wrote a third user.

Sreeleela has a vibrant social media presence. A few days ago, on the occasion of Independence Day, she once again treated netizens to some impressive photos of her. Sreeleela chose to wear a white kurta and opted for a no-makeup look. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and a small bindi. She was seen holding the national flag of India, while she posed for the camera. “Celebrating the land where dreams take flight. Happy Independence Day, " reads the caption.

Sreeleela will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action comedy film Bhagavanth Kesari. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and backed jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner of Shine Screens. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, along with Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal in the pivotal roles. The soundtrack and background score of the film are composed by Thaman S, and it is all set to hit theatres on October 19.

Sreeleela also has Skanda alongside Ram Pothineni in her kitty. This action film is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen in collaboration with Zee Studios.