Sreeleela Makes Street Fashion Look Chic In Her Latest Photos

Sreeleela is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. With her amazing acting skills and glamorous persona, she always manages to make her fans spellbound. Recently, she dropped a couple of pictures in a casual avatar, which is garnering everyone’s attention. Sreeleela wore a beige sleeveless top, which she teamed with an off-white baggy trousers. She chose a nude makeup look with withdrawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of brown lipstick. She completed her look with her open, wavy hair. Her photos are currently making a tremendous buzz on the internet. She captioned her post, “Your eyes only."

One social media user commented, “Why so gorgeous", while another one said, “Natural beauty". Many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. A few days ago, she shared another set of pictures, where she was seen slaying in a black and white printed bodycon dress. Sharing the ravishing photos, she wrote a funny caption which read, “1-Pose 2-Pose 3- Pose 4-Look & 5- Leela’s pose."

Sreeleela made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. She bagged a SIIMA Award for this film. In 2021, she made her Telugu film debut with Pelli SandaD, helmed by Gowri Ronanki. The romantic comedy featured a huge cast that included Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad. Sreeleela is currently busy with her upcoming web series Arjun Leela, which will release on the Aha app. The project marks Allu Arjun’s OTT debut. It is directed by Guntur Kaaram maker Trivikram.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the standard of Shine Screens. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema with this one.