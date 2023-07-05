Sreemukhi Shares Throwback Pic From Thailand Trip, Looks Gorgeous In Green Crochet

Sreemukhi, a known face in Telugu films and television, made her debut in showbiz as a TV host. Her fans love her style and personality, earning her recognition. But apart from that, she also has a penchant for fashion. Her sartorial choices range from velvet lehengas and printed shararas to elegant sarees and in-vogue travel outfits. Recently, she uploaded a throwback post from her trip to Thailand’s Phuket and the results are ravishing.

Sreemukhi shared a few stunning glimpses from her trip to Thailand. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a light-green crochet cover-up and underneath, she sported a strapless bikini top and matching high-waisted bottom wear. She opted for soft glowy makeup, bold red lips and stunning sunnies to round off her look. Her pictures reveal the spectacular view of the place in the background with lush green trees, aqua-blue water and the cloud-filled sky.

The caption reads, “May 10th 2023!" which indicates the time she was busy vacationing in Thailand. Check out the post here:

Fans made a beeline for the comments section. A user wrote, “Wow super my lovely angel Sreemukhi," while another wrote, “Looking soo hot sweetheart." A third fan wrote, “You look sexy."

Previously, she had posted a few snaps from her “Day 1" of the trip to Bangkok. The actress was dressed in a white top with a high neck and long sleeves. She paired it with loose-fit black pants. The actress completed her look with white sneakers, a black crossbody purse and sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal with nude lipstick. The caption read, “Day 1! Bangkok!" Check out the post here:

Sreemukhi made her debut in the film with Julai in 2012. Later, she gained fame for her lead role in Prema Ishq Kaadhal. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Telugu television. She has also been a part of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. She was last seen on the silver screen in 2021 in the movie Maestro.