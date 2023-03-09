Actress and TV host Sreemukhi is one of the popular faces of the Telugu entertainment industry. She is known for hosting comedy shows like Super Singer 9, Super Mom, and Comedy Nights. Sreemukhi has earned a special place in the hearts of her fans with her amazing acting abilities. She is also well known for her impeccable fashion choices, as evident on her Instagram. Recently, on the occasion of Holi, Sreemukhi shared a string of pictures to wish her fans. The photos went viral in no time. Most of her fans were impressed by her quirky look, but some trolled her for her outfit.

In the pictures, the 29-year-old is seen slaying in a lemon-yellow pantsuit set. The suit has a green border at the collar and a tail attached to it on the right side. Sreemukhi looks gorgeous in her boss-lady look. She opted for glam makeup including glittery eyeshadow, bold eyes, contoured cheeks, and brown lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft curls and rounded off her look with golden hoops, layered chains, and a pair of multicoloured heels.

Sreemukhi wrote, “Happy Holi you guys” in the caption.

The post went viral in no time. Netizens started trolling her for her outfit. One of the users commented, “You look like a mango”. Another said that it seems like her dress has been made with clothes used for a room’s decor. Some of her fans supported and appreciated her attire. One of her fans wrote, “Stylish”, and another wrote, “Happy Holi, you are looking so beautiful and sexy.”

“Beautiful dress,” wrote another fan. Many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sreemukhi is currently seen hosting the latest season of BB Jodi. Recently, she posted a string of pictures from the upcoming episode of the Star Maa show on Instagram.

In the photos, Sreemukhi is seen in a high-neck white top, which she teamed with a navy blue asymmetrical pleated skirt and a denim jacket. She paired the beautiful outfit with matching blue sneakers. She complemented her outfit with a glam makeup and tied her hair in a braided ponytail. Sreemukhi completed her look with a pair of silver statement earrings and a matching necklace.

The photos went viral soon. One of her fans gushed, “Beautiful.” “You beauty,” noted another.

Sreemukhi will soon be seen in theatres. She is currently busy working on the upcoming action comedy film, Bhola Shankar directed By Meher Ramesh. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Bhola Shankar will be released in theatres on April 14.

