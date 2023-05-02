Sreenivas Bellamkonda FINALLY Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna Dating Rumours, Says 'We Were Friends...'

Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda finally broke his silence on the rumours that he and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. The Chatrapati star sparked rumours of dating Rashmika after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport together. The spotting not only led to rumours that Rashmika is dating Sreenivas but also had fans believing that she and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up.

While Rashmika is yet to address the rumours of the breakup, Sreenivas has now confirmed that he and Rashmika are not dating. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, the Telugu actor confessed, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it."

Praising Rashmika, the actor said, “Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreenivas Bellamkonda will be seen in Chatrapati. The trailer was released in Mumbai on Tuesday. Speaking about the film, Sreenivas said in a press statement, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Helmed by VV Vinayak, the film has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

