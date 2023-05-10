Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film. Titled Chatrapathi, it is the official remake of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film of the same name starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran. Apart from stepping into the shoes of the Baahubali actor, what has also been keeping Sreenivas in headlines is his alleged romance with actor Rashmika Mandanna. The duo has been frequently spotted making public appearances. However, in a recent interview, he cleared the air and stated the conjecture as ‘baseless’ and added that they ‘are just good friends’.

And now, in an exclusive interaction with News18, Sreenivas talks about how he doesn’t like being written and talked about for matters pertaining to his personal life. Reacting to the rumour, he says, “For some reason, I’m someone who doesn’t want people to talk about anything else happening in my life other than the movies I do. And this isn’t in regard to this particular rumour only.” Recent reports claimed that Rashmika is dating Sreenivas Bellamkonda after she allegedly broke up with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Shedding light on his definition of love, the Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Rakshasudu (2019) actor explains, “My love is cinema and making great cinema and giving my audience a great poster, trailer and experience. I want to create something that pushes them to watch it in theatres. I don’t want anything else to deviate their attention away from the work that I do.” He goes on to point that a rumour is definitely not a medium through which he wants to stay relevant. “I don’t like doing anything that’s easily achievable. I want to do it [the right way] and reach people’s hearts in an organic manner,” avers Sreenivas.

With his professional life being his core focus, the actor, who will next be seen in Stuartpuram Donga as notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao, wants to keep exploring films across different languages going foward. Though he has always been open to doing Hindi films, Sreenivas reveals that he wasn’t actively looking for opportunities in Bollywood. Speaking about how his Telugu films kept him busy, he elaborates, “I didn’t receive offers for Hindi films before this. To be honest, I didn’t concentrate on that too much. My first Telugu film (Alludu Seenu; 2014) released when I was 21. It turned out to be one of the best debuts. It also became the highest grossing film featuring a debutant. It was a very big commercial success and after that, there was no looking back for me. Soon, I had many projects lined up.”

However, he received a lot of love from the Hindi audience after some of his Telugu films were dubbed in Hindi. “My Telugu films were dubbed in Hindi and I received so much love for them, especially in the last three years. Maybe that’s because people wanted to watch every kind of cinema that’s out there. I would like to believe that they really connected with me,” the 30-year-old shares.

And Sreenivas feels that waiting for the right project to make his foray into the Hindi film industry was worth it. “My films received around 2.5 billion views and that’s no joke! The fact that they put in so much of their time and effort in these two-and-a-half hours’ films means a lot. I wouldn’t be here without their love. An Indian actor’s dream is to be recognised in every corner of the country; we crave for it. Maybe God was trying to give me the right opportunity,” he says.

Chatrapathi is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The action entertainer sees Sreenivas paired opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. Also starring Bhagyashree, it is slated for a nationwide release on the May 12, 2023.​

