Sridevi 60th Birth Anniversary: A Trailblazing Actress Who Conquered South Cinema and Bollywood

SRIDEVI 60TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. She began her acting career as a child artist in the South Indian film industry, and quickly rose to fame for her expressive eyes, graceful dance moves, and natural acting skills. She starred in several successful Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, including 16 Vayathinile (1978), Moondram Pirai (1982), and Meendum Kokila (1984).

In 1979, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with the film Solva Sawan. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to establish Sridevi as a leading actress in Hindi cinema. She went on to star in several more successful Bollywood films, including Himmatwala (1983), Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), and Lamhe (1991).

Sridevi was known for her versatility as an actress. She could seamlessly switch between genres, from action to comedy to drama. She was also a gifted dancer, and her dance numbers were some of the most popular and iconic in Indian cinema.

Sridevi was a pioneer for female actresses in Indian cinema. She was one of the first actresses to achieve superstardom in both the South and the North. She broke down barriers for female actresses, and she paved the way for other actresses to achieve success.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. She was a beloved actress and a national icon. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Indian actors and actresses for years to come.

Sridevi 60th Birth Anniversary: Key Milestones in Actress Journey

1969

Sridevi makes her acting debut as a child artist in the Tamil film Thunaivan. 1978

Sridevi stars in the Tamil film 16 Vayathinile, which becomes a critical and commercial success. 1982

Sridevi stars in the Malayalam film Moondram Pirai, which wins the National Film Award for Best Film. 1983

Sridevi makes her Bollywood debut with the film Solva Sawan. 1987

Sridevi stars in the blockbuster film Mr. India, which becomes one of the highest-grossing films of all time in India. 1989

Sridevi stars in the iconic film Chandni, which becomes one of the most popular films of all time in India. 1991

Sridevi stars in the critically acclaimed film Lamhe, which becomes a cult classic. 2012

Sridevi returns to Bollywood after a 15-year hiatus with the film English Vinglish. 2017

Sridevi stars in her final film, Mom, which becomes a critical and commercial success.

Sridevi was a true legend of Indian cinema. She was an inspiration to millions of people around the world. Her legacy will continue to live on for many years to come.