Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor Remembers Her 'Mama' With an Adorable Childhood Pic

The untimely demise of veteran actress Sridevi came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. Sunday marks the 60th birth anniversary of the late actress. The veteran Indian actress made her debut in the Indian cinema as a child actor at the age of four and was last seen in the 2017 movie Mom as she passed away in 2018. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor remembers her today on her birthday through a special Instagram post.

Khushi took a trip down memory lane, revisited her childhood days with her mommy and shared an adorable photo with her mommy and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Mama” with a white heart emoji.

Have a look at the photo:

Sridevi passed away a few months before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor was to make her debut in acting in Hindi cinema with the movie Dhadak. Janhvi and Khushi often remember their mother and share some cherished moments from their childhood on their social media handles.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about coping with her mother’s demise. During the promotions of last film Bawaal, Janhvi was asked about the ‘biggest war of her journey’, to which she shared, “I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak, and dealing with her loss was quite tough, and also somehow finding the will to keep working but also finding a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

In another interview with Barkha Dutt, she shared, “When I lost mom, of course it was this huge tragedy and a hole in my heart but there was this horrible feeling that because of my privilege and being told my entire life that I have got things so easy… there was this weird guilt that I deserve this horrible, horrible thing that’s happened to me… This feeling was such a weird thing to process as a young girl.”

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.