Sridevi Vijaykumar And Yuthan Balaji To Participate In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Reports

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on TV. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is all set to return to the small screens. It is expected to commence in October. This time, there will be two separate houses for the contestants. There have been several speculations regarding the list of contestants in the house. Fans are expecting to see their favourite actors in the house. The tentative list includes model Nina, actress Sonia Agarwal, actor Kallori Akhil, actress Ratchitha’s husband Dinesh Gopalswamy, model Ravikumar and choreographer Sridhar. As per reports, there will be 18 people entering the house. Now, according to the latest reports, DJ Black aka Sudhan Kumar will also be seen participating in the show. Actress Sridevi Vijaykumar and actor Yuthan Balaji have also been approached for the show.

Sridevi is also a well-known anchor, model, video jockey, and dancer. She started her career as a child actor with the 1992 Tamil film Rickshaw Mama and has prominently worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

Popular TV news presenter Ranjith has reportedly been approached for the show as well. He is one of the best-known TV presenters and video jockeys. He is also a Radio jockey, dubbing artist, and voice-over artist.

Other prominent personalities like social media influencer Dharsha Gupta, actress-model Ammu Abhirami, anchor-actor VJ Rakshan, actress VJ Jacqueline, anchor VJ Parvathy, and a few others have also been approached for the show.

Earlier, the makers posted a promo video for the upcoming show that revealed that the show’s host, actor Kamal Haasan will be seen in a double role in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. Kamal Haasan stated in the promo that there will be 60 cameras in the house.