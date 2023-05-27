Srigandha, The Kannada Classic That Was Also Made In Telugu With These Actors

The 90s are known for beautiful love stories and most of the films were made in other languages as well. One such film was the 1995 Kannada film Srigandha. The film holds a special place in the hearts of Kannada audiences. What’s interesting is that Srigandha was remade in a different language, with Kannada actors portraying the lead roles. Social media is currently engaged in lively discussions, comparing the two movies and their respective flaws.

The plot goes like Vivek encounters Arundhati, a determined young woman, during his visit to his hometown, they develop strong feelings for each other. But when they plan to marry, their families disapprove of their relationship and create obstacles in their path. The rest of the film depends on how Vivek and Arundhati convince their families to get married.

Srigandha starred Ramesh Aravind and Sudharani and it was directed by PH Vishwanath. The film had a great love story with intense chemistry between the lead pairs. The music of the movie was composed by Hamsalekha. In the 1999 Telugu remake Arundhati, two Kannada actors played the lead roles.

The lead roles were played by Kannada actor Ramkumar and late actress Soundarya. Kranti Kumar was the director of this movie. The original story was taken from Kannada but some changes were made to suit Telugu audience. The film also starred Srividya, Radhika, and Brahamandam. Oscar-Winning composer MM Keeravani composed the music for this movie. However, the Kannada classic Srigandha remains in people’s minds and it’s an all-time favourite for many people.

