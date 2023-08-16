Srinagar Kitty, Rachitha Ram-Starrer Sanju Weds Geetha 2’s Teaser Out

Sanju Weds Geetha 2 created hype since the day it was announced. It is a sequel to the 2011 superhit film, Sanju Weds Geetha. Sanju Weds Geetha 2’s teaser was released recently on YouTube on the channel Anand Audio, which has a subscriber count of 10.9 million. The teaser shows both the lead actors, Srinagar Kitty and Rachitha Ram, in a romantic setup. The duo’s characters can be seen displaying their love and affection towards each other.

In one of the scenes from the clip, Sanju takes Geetha’s feet and plants a kiss, making Geetha blush. Fans have been showing their excitement for the film in the teaser’s comments section. One viewer commented, “Broooooooo … What a music and song …! Old vibes will hit again …!”

Another replied, “Yessssss … after a long time … there will be musical rain … Waiting for songsss I am the maddest fan of SWG1.” Some fans reminisced about the first film. One comment said, “Nothing can replace the original one. Sanju weds Geetha is an emotion, no one can replace it.” Another fan said, “Can’t imagine Sanju weds Geetha without Ramya.”

Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is directed by Nagshekar. According to reports, he is planning to feature Tamannaah Bhatia in a special number for the film. Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan were also approached to play important roles.

Earlier, a poster of the film was also released by the makers with the tagline “Life is Beautiful.” It showed a sketch of Srinagar Kitty, who seems to be donning a sad expression on his face. The poster was released on his birthday, as a special gift.

Reports suggest that Sanju Weds Geetha 2 went on floors yesterday, August 15. It is scheduled to be shot in Mumbai and Switzerland. The pre-production work of the film has been completed.