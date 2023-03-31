Srinidhi Shetty's Hiked Fee Leaves Producers Hesitant To Approach Her: Reports

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty has been basking in the success of the hugely popular KGF series. Everyone has been left awed by the actress’ performance in KGF: Chapters 1 and 2. And now there are reports that Srinidhi Shetty’s remuneration for her film Cobra was doubled following KGF’s success. This has reportedly left producers a bit hesitant while approaching the actress. Srinidhi Shetty had a very small role in the franchise but she has reportedly raised her fees a little too much and this has become a big reason why she has not been able to sign many films recently.

According to reports, Srinidhi Shetty was asked to play a special role in Vijay Devarakonda’s recent Telugu movie Liger but she demanded quite a hefty amount. The makers of the film decided to drop her, according to reports.

Reports added that Srinidhi demanded around Rs 3 crore from the KGF: Chapter 2 creators. Later, she raised her fees for her next film after the KGF movies broke the box office records. The actress demanded a hefty fee this time, somewhere between Rs 6-7 crore for her film Cobra. With this, Srinidhi made her film debut in Tamil cinema as well. She is now among the most expensive actresses in the South industry. According to reports, Vikram reportedly charged about Rs 25 crore for Cobra. R Ajay Gnanamuthu directed the film which was released on August 11 last year. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan made his Tamil film debut with this movie.

Notably, there hasn’t been much buzz about Srinidhi moving to Bollywood, although she is at the height of her success in the South film industry. She made her film debut with the Kannada-language film KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. Earlier, she also won the Miss Diva Supranational title in 2016.

