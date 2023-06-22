Sriya Reddy Links Prabhas’ Salaar With Game Of Thrones; Raises Expectations Among Fans

Sriya Reddy, a highly skilled artist in the South movie industry, has been selecting roles of great significance lately. She recently agreed to star in the film OG and is eagerly anticipating her next project Salaar with Telugu superstar Prabas where she is portraying a crucial character. In a recent interview, Sriya Reddy expressed her excitement about being a part of Salaar and working with director Prashanth Neel for the first time. She emphasized that Salaar would surpass the success of KGF and leave a lasting impression. The movie promises to be extraordinary and unlike anything audiences have experienced before, transporting them to an entirely different world.

Since Sriya Reddy made her statement, the excitement surrounding the movie has escalated significantly. Her mention of director Prashanth Neel crafting a world akin to Game of Thrones, as well as the powerful character portrayed by Prabhas, has generated immense buzz.

The world-famous TV series Game of Thrones captivated audiences worldwide with its multiple seasons and achieved tremendous success. Indian filmmakers such as SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam have already drawn inspiration from the series. Similarly, Prashanth Neel is said to have written the screenplay for his upcoming film, Salaar, taking cues from Game of Thrones.

The inclusion of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, who possess tremendous talent, has the potential to amaze the audience. Sriya Reddy’s remarks have undeniably intensified the already high anticipation for Neel’s Salaar, particularly among fervent Prabhas fans eagerly anticipating the film.

Prashanth Neel has already surpassed the expectations placed on him, and now it remains to be seen how well the movie will perform at the box office.

In another interview, Sriya Reddy shared intriguing remarks about her involvement in Pawan Kalyan’s OG. She expressed her excitement about the film’s script, which greatly thrilled her, and highlighted the significance of Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role.

Sriya revealed that she had initially contemplated not taking up any film until Salaar was completed. However, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran informed her about a fantastic role in OG. Initially, Sriya assumed it would be a typical character in a commercial film and lacked interest, but later, her perspective changed.