SRK And Aamir Khan Pose With Brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Gadar 2 Success Bash; See Viral Photos

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. To celebrate the same, he along with his team hosted a star-studded party in tinsel town, which was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Salman Khanand several other celebs. Joining the party was also Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were seemingly jubilant about Sunny Deol’s film shattering records one after another.

In a bunch of snaps teased by the popular paparazzo Sneh Zala on his Instagram handle, brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are seen striking a pose with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The four superstars smiled gleefully for the shutterbugs as they stood beside each other. The second picture featured Sunny Deol and SRK standing with Karan Deol and his newly wed wife Drishya Acharya.

Almost after 4 weeks, after its release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film collected Rs 5.72 crores on its fourth Saturday, thus amounting to an overall collection to Rs 493.37 crores at the national ticket window. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared, “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.