SRK Fans Say His Jawan Dialogue ‘Jab Main Villain Banta Hu…’ Is An EPIC Reply To Sunny Deol

Back in the 90s, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted his career with a bunch of negative roles that transformed him into the actor that he is today. His knack for playing the ‘bad boys’ with flair on the silver screen skyrocketed his popularity to a cult status that still has fans buzzing.

In the Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Jab main villain banta hun na toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nehi pata." Social media is abuzz with speculations that it’s a playful dig at Sunny Deol who played the good guy in Darr, whereas Shah Rukh played the villain. One user on Reddit, wrote, “I think they’re referencing that too, the fact that playing a villain was how he started out as a star and how he redefined that role. There’s this Abbas-Mustaan anecdote about how the audience rooted for him in Baazigar even when he threw Shilpa off that building. And now fast forward to him saying ‘jab main villain banta hoon to mere samne koi bhi hero nahi tik sakta.’ Another wrote, “When he says he’s bad, he is different altogether. I’m finally seeing the negative SRK that cinema loved."

For the unversed, back in 1993, when the reign of King Khan was just beginning, he fearlessly forayed into the world of negative roles. Teaming up with director Yash Chopra, he brought to life an obsessed one-sided lover in a Darr. Then, in Baazigar, he transformed into Ajay Sharma, a cold-blooded killer with a charming personality who befriends a wealthy businessman’s daughter only to seek his revenge by taking her life. Then followed Anjaam, Don and many more.

Jawan, slated to release in September, will witness SRK headlining the project with ace Tamil director Atlee helming it. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.