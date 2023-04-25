SRK in SHOCK After Woman Tells Him ‘Mujhe Aapse Gale Milne Ka Koi Shauk Nahi’ in Viral Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s massive fan following, thanks to his unmatched charm and personality, is undeniable. Though he has been consistently showered with love, there was one incident during his hosting of quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati" that left him speechless.

The professor, who graced one of the episodes as a contestant, before quitting the game, said something which left the actor embarrassed. She said, “Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I have no interest to hug you on this show). I quit.”

But The Badshah of Bollywood responded in style. He said, “Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap agar bura na maane toh mein ye cheque aapki maa ji ko deke aau, kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi (I would like to ask for a favour. If you don’t mind, I would like to give this check to your mother. I believe she will definitely give me a hug)."

Watch the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “Attitude Hona… chahiye…..Lekin wo kiske …saamne ..Dikhana… Hey….wo Bhi pata hona … Chahiye Mam…..That Man is Proud of our Nation.” Another fan wrote, “It’s okk it’s her choice… Bt she could express this thing in a better manner… Self respect aur ego me fine line ka difference hai… Bt i m happy that srk handled this situation without disrespecting the lady and respecting the elders… Bahot witty trick se he handled the situation…. He is truly the king of heart…!!!!”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan had to step down from hosting KBC due to health issues after two seasons. and it was Shah Rukh Khan who took over the job and added his own unique flair to the third season. Besides his sense of humour, the season became unforgettable due to a female contestant who trolled the actor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. The actor is currently shooting for Dunki.

