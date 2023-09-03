SRK, Sunny Deol Make First Joint Appearance; Jawan Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets In Advance Bookings

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol made their first joint appearance in years. The Darr stars were seen posing for the cameras at the Gadar 2 success party on Saturday night. Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Sunny Deol’s star-studded Gadar 2 success party with his wife Gauri Khan. The superstar landed in Mumbai on Saturday night after the promotions of Jawan in Dubai and headed to the party soon after. Cameramen welcomed SRK with hoots and chants, wishing him the best for Jawan’s release. Shah Rukh returned their greetings with an adaab.

For more info: SRK, Sunny Deol Make a 1st Joint Appearance Since Patch Up at Gadar 2 Success Party; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1, after the massy trailer was dropped and showcased at the Burj Khalifa. Owing to the hype and frenzy surrounding the film, the film sold another 2 lakh tickets on Sunday.

For more info: Jawan: SRK Film Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets in Advance Bookings, Fans Book Entire Theatres Across Country

Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film is headed to enter the Rs 500 crore club this weekend. Joining him at the celebrations were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and more. Several stars walked the red carpet and marked their attendance at the event on Saturday night. However, the cameras couldn’t spot Hema Malini and her family.

For more info: Hema Malini Family SKIPS Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Success Bash? Here’s What We Know

Despite their break up, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan continue to remain cordial and friendly with each other.The two never fail to grab the headlines every time they are spotted together and are lovingly called ‘SarTik’ by their fans. Having said that, the ex-lovers were recently captured sharing a warm hug at Gadar 2 success party. A video of the same has gone viral now.

For more info: Exes Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Share a Warm Hug At Gadar 2 Success Party, Sartik Fans Rejoice; Watch Video

Ananya Panday was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit at the Gadar 2 success party. The actress, who recently returned from a holiday with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, was seen walking the red carpet of the party on Saturday night wearing a stylish outfit. The Dream Girl 2 star opted for a lilac top with an olive green skirt featuring a big flower-like attachment. She styled the outfit with a pair of chic heels.

For more info: Ananya Panday BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Outfit at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch Video