SRK's Wife Gauri Khan Caught Enjoying Priyanka Chopra's Dance on Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC, Watch
SRK's Wife Gauri Khan Caught Enjoying Priyanka Chopra's Dance on Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC, Watch

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 07:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Gauri Khan gets captured enjoying Priyanka Chopra's dance at NMACC event.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan was spotted vibing to Priyanka Chopra's performance on Gallan Goodiyaan at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh had their Bollywood fans emotional after the duo shook a leg together on their popular song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from the film Dil Dhadakne Do at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday. Priyanka, who now lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, reunited with many friends and former colleagues including Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone at the event.

Now, a video from the second day of NMACC gala showing Gauri Khan having a good time as Priyanka Chopra danced on stage, has surfaced on social media. The video, tweeted by a certain @karishmaokay, shows Priyanka dancing on the stage with Ranveer Singh to Gallan Goodiyaan and Gauri with her friends Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni vibing and dancing, looking at Priyanka and Ranveer.

For the NMACC fashion gala, Priyanka Chopra opted for an Amit Aggarwal custom ensemble, that was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel toned moulded body made of unique crafted material and paired with a signature sequins sheet holographic bustier.

Posing with Nick on the pink red carpet, Priyanka cracked up when she heard the paparazzi calling Nick ‘Jiju.’ Soon after, the actress posed solo and the cameramen doubled up as her cheerleaders. Priyanka cheekily asked the paparazzi, “Miss kiya" before she broke into a big smile.

Nick Jonas wasn’t the only international star at the gala. The media also spotted Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who flew down to attend the special gala.

first published:April 03, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 07:34 IST