SRK's Exit from Don 3 Confirmed; Kangana Ranaut Says 'No Other Actress' Faces as Much Negativity as Her

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed the rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will not be reprising his role of Don in the new Don film. The director, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), took to Instagram and penned a note in which he spoke about a new actor taking forward the torch of Don. While Farhan did not confirmed the speculations suggesting that Ranveer Singh is the new Don, he hoped that fans would shower the new actor of the franchise with love.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and slammed a report claiming that she had her doubts that her career would end after working with Sunny Deol in I Love New Year. The actors were paired together in the 2015 film, directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. The film did not do great business at the box office. Recently, a report claimed that when the movie was releasing, Kangana felt that the film would ‘destroy’ her career and that she tried to ‘thwart’ the release.

Aryan Khan’s debut series, rumoured to be titled Stardom, is already in demand. Shah Rukh Khan’s son is making his Bollywood debut with the series. However, instead of following his father’s footsteps into acting, Aryan is entering Bollywood as a director. While rumours about the series have been doing the rounds for a while now, a new report has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan offered to make an appearance in the series but Aryan turned it down. To top it off, it is also claimed that Aryan is being offered as high as Rs 120 crore for the streaming rights of the series.

Malayalam filmmaker Siddique, widely known for his impactful contributions to the Indian film industry, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday, August 7. The 69-year-old director was rushed to a hospital in Kochi, where he is currently in critical condition. This unfortunate incident occurred while he was undergoing medical treatment for pneumonia and liver disease.

Could Kiara Advani play Roma in Don 3? Rumours of Kiara possibly replacing Priyanka Chopra as the new Roma sparked after she was spotted making her way to Don producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s office on Tuesday. Her visit came just a few hours after Farhan Akhtar announced that he is returning with Don but sans Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker confirmed that there will be a new Don actor and his name will be unveiled soon. There are rumours doing the rounds that Ranveer Singh might be the new Don.

