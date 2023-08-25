SRK's Jawan To Create History By Getting Screened At World's Largest IMAX In Germany; Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is indeed the next big entertainment phenomenon of Indian cinema that has kept the audience excitement up on the edge with its prevue, songs, and posters. With almost everything set on a large scale, Jawan is all set to release on an even massive scale worldwide. It’s quite evident with the fact that the film is set for its grand screening at the world’s largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jawan has certainly stepped a giant foot on the global level as the film is all set to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen currently stands in Leonberg near Stuttgart, Germany, and measures 38 by 22 m (125 by 72 ft). Moreover, Jawan is the first Indian film that is set to release on such a grand scale. This indeed ensures that the audience will now be able to enjoy the thrill and adventure of this mega-action entertainer in an even more efficient and magnificent manner.

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to drop a new video teaser and wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai.There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!"

The teaser features four distinct looks of Shah Rukh Khan from the actioner, including his now-famous bald and masked look.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance in Pathaan, Jawan became one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller will mark Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut. It will also mark Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly plays a typical common man who finds himself venturing on an emotional journey to set society straight.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.