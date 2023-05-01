SRK's Son Aryan Khan to Make Directorial Debut With 6-Episode Series Titled 'Stardom'

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut now has a title - Stardom. The announcement for the series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment was made back in December 2022. The title reflects the central theme of the show, which delves into the world of the Indian film industry and explores the meaning of stardom.

“It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom,” stated a report in Pinkvilla. Stardom is currently in its production phase and is reportedly a six-episode series written, directed, and produced by Aryan Khan. “It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months,” a source close to the development stated.

In December last year, Aryan Khan made a formal announcement on social media confirming his directorial debut. The post included a photograph featuring a booklet with the words “For Aryan Khan" inscribed upon it, alongside a clapboard with the words “Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it, both of which were placed on a table with Aryan Khan’s hand resting on the script. In the post’s caption, the young filmmaker expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming project, stating that he had completed writing the script and was eagerly anticipating the start of filming. He closed the post with the words, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

The announcement generated considerable excitement among the fans, who are now eagerly awaiting further details regarding the highly anticipated directorial debut.

Aryan Khan recently directed a Dyavolx advertisement for a luxury streetwear brand, which featured his father, Shah Rukh Khan, and himself. In a Harper’s Bazaar interview, Aryan Khan reflected on the experience of working with his father. He noted that his father’s commitment made the collaboration effortless, and his respect for everyone on the crew made them feel comfortable. The ad marked Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration.

Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company founded by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is preparing for the release of their upcoming action-packed film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

