Srushti Dange Looks Stunning In Her Traditional Avatar, See Pics

Srushti Dange is known for her works in the Tamil film industry and has also forayed into Telugu and Malayalam cinema. The actress has won the hearts of millions with her charming smile, grace and good choice of scripts. Now, she has made the internet swoon with her recent photoshoot dishing out major fashion goals.

Srushti Dange is an example of simplicity at its best. The Dharma Durai actress wore a kurti in a beautiful shade of purple and paired them with olive-greenish-brown sharara pants in her latest pictures. The kurti has golden embroidery and small motifs throughout. To add a dash of sophistication, the actress opted for accessories. She wore golden bangles in one hand, while in the other hand, she wore a smartwatch and a statement bracelet. She ditched the necklace and opted for earrings with white studs.

For the glam quotient, she chose flawless skin, kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and frosted pink lips. Srushti adorned her forehead with a black bindi to elevate the traditional look. The caption to her photos read, “Pay attention to those eyes." Check out the photos here:

While one user dedicated the Kishore Kumar song Eena Meena Deeka to her, another commented, “So cute and gorgeous lovely." A fan wrote, “Look you are so sweet!” Another individual commented, “You don’t need to say that. We are always doing the same."

Srushti Dange has worked in movies like Yuddham Sei and April Fool. However, her career saw a breakthrough when she was roped in as the lead actress for the romantic drama Megha which was loved by audiences and the critics alike. Right after this, she starred in a horror genre movie titled Darling which paved the road for her role in the psychological thriller Enakkul Oruvan. On the silver screen, she last appeared in MS. Anandan’s Chakra in 2021. She was last seen on the Vijay TV show Cooku with Comali Season 4 as the finalist. She has Chandramuki 2+ in the pipeline.