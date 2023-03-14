SS Rajamouli-directed RRR created history at Oscars this year as it won the Best Original Song award for the song Naatu Naatu. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the Oscar as the rest of the team members cheered on from the audience. Post the win, Rajamouli was asked about the sequel for the blockbuster film. While talking to Variety, Rajamouli admitted that the Oscar win will speed up work on the sequel which is being written by his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

The director attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with Keeravaani, who is also his cousin. He was asked by Hollywood trade magazine Variety if he would begin to work faster on the script now that RRR has won the Oscar. Rajamouli laughed and said, “Obviously, it is going to put some acceleration in the script. Definitely, yes, let’s see."

Keeravaani added that speaking about the progress of the sequel was a “tricky question".

S.S. Rajamouli says #RRR's Oscar win "adds a bit of pressure" to get moving on the sequel. https://t.co/rFbWWpKdH7 pic.twitter.com/bX03QsYLud— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Although Rajamouli had earlier said that he hadn’t planned to make a sequel for the historical drama, after the film became a global hit, there has been some reconsideration.

Rajamouli had told Variety, “After the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin (Keeravaani) — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.’” He asked his father to begin work and expand the idea immediately.

He had added, “At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done. But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here