SS Rajamouli And Ravi Teja's Vikramarkudu Completes 17 Years Of Release

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the finest filmmakers in South Indian cinema. A critically acclaimed director, he has never faced a flop in his 12-film career. Rajamouli had roped in Ravi Teja to play the dual roles in the film Vikramarkudu, which remains one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career. Vikramarkudu completed 17 years of release on June 23. The film was a commercially successful venture and became one of the highest grossers of Telugu cinema in 2006.

Produced on a budget of Rs 11 crore, Vikramarkudu did a pre-release business of Rs 14 crore. According to the reports, Vikramarkudu had a worldwide gross collection of over Rs 26 crore. This was one of the significant milestones in Teja’s career whose films have not earned even Rs 20 crore till that time. Vikramarkudu had a theatrical run of 100 days in 54 centres and earned a distributor’s share of Rs 19 crore as well.

Vikramarkudu revolved around Sathibabu, who resembles a police officer Vikram Rathore (both roles done by Ravi Teja). Sathibabu adopts Vikram’s daughter after his death and also takes his place as a police officer. His mission is to finish the evil Bavuji (Vineet Kumar), who is known for his atrocities.

Vikramarkudu was remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari (2009), Tamil as Siruthai (2011), Hindi as Rowdy Rathore (2012) and in Bengali as Bikram Singha (2013).

Will there be a sequel to Vikramarkudu? As stated in the reports, there were many rounds of discussion all these years regarding this topic. However, no substantial progress could be made in this regard. According to a report in 2021, KV Vijayendra Prasad was ready with the storyline of its sequel. But, reportedly director Sampath Nandi was contacted instead of Rajamouli. It is because he was occupied with prior commitments at this time. Also, there were reports that Teja would not headline this sequel as he was busy as well with other projects.

There were no names of the stars who would replace Teja in the second part of Vikramarkudu. More information regarding the cast, crew, and production team was yet to be announced at that time.