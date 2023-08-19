SS Rajamouli And Wife Explore Norway Amid Work Commitments, Shares Heartfelt Post

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli are currently in Norway for professional commitments. The couple has also taken the opportunity to explore the picturesque country, sharing heartwarming moments that have captured the attention of their fans. The director recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing their visit to the iconic Pulpit Rock in Stavanger, Norway.

The images depict the couple in awe-inspiring settings, capturing their journey up Pulpit Rock. From taking a selfie with a breathtaking backdrop to sitting at the pinnacle of the hill and enjoying the stunning view, the photos encapsulate their exploration of the magnificent landscape.

In the final slide of the photo album, SS Rajamouli posted a video that offered an even more immersive view of the vast valley. The camera pans towards his wife, Rama Rajamouli, who is enjoying the moment.

The director expressed his excitement about visiting Pulpit Rock, a destination he had long desired to explore since his research for the film Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan in the lead role. In the caption of the post, he shared, “Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to the Baahubali film in concert in Stavanger, finally it happened.”

SS Rajamouli’s trip to Norway is centered around a special screening of his blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning, which was scheduled to take place at the Stavanger Opera House on August 18. Earlier, the film had also been screened at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. Reflecting on the Royal Albert Hall screening, the director expressed his enchantment, writing, “Can’t forget the magical screening of Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes."

Amidst these international accolades and screenings, SS Rajamouli’s directorial prowess has shone brightly, with his latest project RRR garnering recognition and praise in the West. The film secured an Oscar Award for the Best Song Category for the track Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli’s upcoming venture includes a highly anticipated collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu.