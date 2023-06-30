SS Rajamouli Excluded From The Academy Members List; Fans Say 'It's Because Of You Others Are There'

The omission of director SS Rajamouli’s name from the list of invitees to join The Academy left fans disappointed. While several prominent members of the film fraternity, such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose and MM Keeravani received invitations, Rajamouli was noticeably left out. Even the art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar from the film ‘RRR’ were included.

On Thursday, director SS Rajamouli graciously congratulated actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other members of ‘RRR’ for being invited to join The Academy as members.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli wrote, “Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil & Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year.”

Sharing disappointed, one user wrote, “I expected you at the top of the list, Sir, then the Oscar winners of course because I’m hearing the songs and watching your movie every day since you won the Oscar. Then of course I’m happy for all the other invited because I’m a big fan." ANother wrote, “Disappointed that u were not in the list. Otherwise happy that RRR team is there."

The year 2023 has proven to be a remarkable one for the ‘RRR’ team, as their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history by winning the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023. Prior to this, the song had already garnered recognition on the global stage. In January, the song cinched the Golden Globes in the category of Best Original Song. Just five days later, ‘RRR’ took home two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One award was bestowed upon the film for Best Song, while the other recognised it as the Best Foreign Language Film.